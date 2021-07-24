Hundreds of prizes to be offered at Strip-side vaccination clinic on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another prize-filled COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Las Vegas Strip this weekend.

Immunize Nevada and Caesars Entertainment are partnering for the clinic on The LINQ Promenade at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will feature entertainment, a live DJ, and hundreds of prizes, including several pairs of tickets to the sold-out headline show USHER The Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Anyone 12 or older who has not been vaccinated is encouraged to walk in and take advantage of the free opportunity.

Nevada Health Response says individuals do not need an ID or proof of insurance. Those who are vaccinated at the clinic on Saturday will be entered in a raffle with giveaways provided by Caesars Entertainment Resorts.

“With hundreds of prizes available and special discounts for anyone who chooses to be vaccinated, no one will walk away empty-handed,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

Locals who go to the clinic can park in the surface lot behind the High Roller Observation Wheel. Self-parking is free for locals with a Nevada ID.

The giveaways during this clinic are separate from the Vax Nevada Days initiative. “Eligible Nevadans who initiate vaccination on Saturday will be included in the Vax Nevada Days program,” the organization said.

Prizes that will be offered at the clinic, provided by Caesars Entertainment, include:

Tickets to Usher at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and other Caesars Entertainment shows

Suite vacations at Paris Las Vegas, The Cromwell and Planet Hollywood, including entertainment or spa experience and dining credits

5-Star Grand Canyon Helicopter Night Strip Ride for two

Kindle Fire Tablets

Raiders water bottles and signed Raiders mini helmets

Celebrity chef merchandise

Journeyman backpacks

Gift certificates to an array of Caesars Palace and LINQ Promenade restaurants and venues