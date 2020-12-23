Housing help is available: Here’s a breakdown to help you understand Nevada’s eviction moratorium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – COVID-19 continues to negatively impact Nevadans — especially when it comes to paying for housing. Governor Steve Sisolak recently extended Nevada’s eviction moratorium through the end of March.

However, the thousands across the state still struggling to pay for housing during the pandemic have several questions about the suspension. That is why Clark County teamed up with legal experts Tuesday night to give them answers.

“A lot of people are falling through the cracks,” said Bailey Bortolin, Policy Director for Nevada Legal Aid.

Housing help amid COVID-19: That is the goal of Nevada’s eviction moratorium, which is now in place through March 31, 2021. To be eligible, you must meet three criteria:

You must make less than $100,000 a year

You must provide proof that COVID-19 has impacted your income

You must show that you have nowhere else to go.

It is also important to note that the protection is not automatic.

“If somebody is facing eviction, don’t think, ‘okay there’s an eviction moratorium, so I don’t have to do anything,” Bortolin said. “There really are some steps that you have to take.”

Those facing eviction must give a signed declaration to their landlord, and you keep a copy for yourself, just in case your eviction case goes to court.

“I would encourage folks to serve that declaration in multiple forms and make sure that you have evidence on file that you did exercise that protection,” said Bliss Requa-Trautz, Executive Director of Arriba Las Vegas.

Experts stress that you will still owe all the back rent. But Clark County’s CARES Housing Assistance Program, or CHAP, is still available, so apply as soon as possible.

“We have, at this point in time, about 100 people that are working through the applications,” said Randy Reinoso, Assistant Director of Clark County Social Services. “Their sole job is to work through the applications because we have quite a backlog.”

They say the key is to take action now.

“It’s no fault of your own. COVID has forced society to shut down,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “You’re the victim, so don’t hesitate to reach out to any of us.”

The panelists at Tuesday night’s town hall also explained that Nevada’s eviction moratorium covers undocumented people and people who live at short-term rentals or “weekly” properties.

Here are some links you may find helpful: