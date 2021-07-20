HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra to visit Las Vegas July 22, will talk COVID surge response

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, flanked by Gov. Gavin Newsom, discusses the Trump administration’s pledge to revoke California’s authority to set vehicle emissions standards that are different than the federal standards, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Sec. of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will visit Las Vegas on Thursday, July 22. He’ll be talking the Biden-Harris Administration’s COVID-19 surge response in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will join Becerra, along with state and local officials.

While here, the secretary will visit the Clark County Fire Department Training Facility to delve into the COVID-19 surge response team’s work. The facility is the epicenter of coordination for the team’s response and support of state and local coronavirus vaccination and mitigation efforts.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local officials will brief Becerra privately.

The secretary will also visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic.

This comes after Clark County commissioners approved a mask mandate that applies to employees at all businesses in the county, regardless of whether the employee is vaccinated.