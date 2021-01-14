Here’s what COVID-19 testing site will close to move resources to local vaccination efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Texas Station COVID-19 testing site will conclude operations after Friday, Jan. 15, shifting much-needed resources to vaccination efforts. This will allow Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) and the Nevada National Guard to reallocate their assets

Those who wish to get tested may still do so at the following UMC-run centers:

Cashman Center: Downtown Las Vegas, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Stan Fulton Center: UNLV, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

To cut down on your wait time, making an appointment is recommended. You can schedule one here. If you do not wish to make one, walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The medical center makes appointments available on a daily basis, so check the website regularly.

Patients, including the uninsured, do not pay out-of-pocket costs. During the registration process, though, individuals who have insurance will be asked to provide that information. This is so that some testing-related costs will be recovered.

UMC asks the public to prioritize testing for those who display symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed positive case.

When you check in, face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing are required. If you are displaying symptoms, you will be taken to a separate testing area.