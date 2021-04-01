Henderson offering vaccinations to Nevadans 16+ at community center starting April 5

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Nevadans 16-years and older at Sun City Anthem Community Center starting April 5. Those interested may begin to book appointments for their first doses on April 3 at 3:30 p.m.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, 800 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be offered. Appointments are a must, and time slots for second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

In addition to booking online, people may also register by calling Henderson’s information hotline at (702) 267-4636 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The community center is located at 2450 Hampton Road, Henderson 89052.