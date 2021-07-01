Health officials urge precautions, even among those already vaccinated, as positivity rate rises in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County test positivity rate is now at 6.2%. As these numbers climb, health officials are urging the community to take basic safety precautions, especially if you are unvaccinated.

Even those who have received their shots should not throw caution to the wind.

63-year-old Peter Gerali is battling COVID-19, but unlike most recent positive cases, Gerali and his wife are vaccinated.

“In hindsight that’s the one thing I would have done, is I would have worn a mask,” said Gerali. “I was surprised, I was hopeful you know that they were going to come back and say it’s negative you just have a cold. But I kind of expected it to be positive because I felt really bad.”

Gerali believes he contracted the virus while at a recent Golden Knights game. The Gerali’s say, like many people there, they were not wearing masks.

“Just wear a mask. People are going to stare at you or they’re going to say something to you, and it might even get out of hand as we’ve seen. But just wear a mask,” Gerali said.

Health officials agree, especially as case numbers rise.

Dr. Jonathan Baktari with e7 Health says while Gerali’s situation is rare, it highlights the importance of getting the vaccine to reduce the severity of symptoms and continuing to test for the virus.

“The need for testing has gone up dramatically,” Dr. Baktari said. “The testing that we’re seeing is more in the younger population, and obviously people who have been unvaccinated.”))

Until vaccination rates drastically increase, Dr. Baktari highly recommends people continue to get tested, to prevent even more spread of the virus.

“They actually need to think about their loved ones and other people. So, get tested even if you think you’re going to be okay,” Dr. Baktari said. “Get tested so you can quarantine and not infect others.”

Gerali said his symptoms started as a cold, but quickly developed to a fever, loss of taste and smell, and fatigue.

His wife, Marianne, is also vaccinated but did not get COVID-19.