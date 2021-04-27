Health officials stress the importance of getting second COVID vaccine dose to be fully covered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District are doing all they can to make it easier for Nevada residents to be fully vaccinated, which is why the agency is hosting many pop-up vaccine clinics.

There was one held Tuesday at the Hollywood Recreation Center on the east side of Las Vegas. SNHD is trying to drive home how crucial it is to finish the vaccination process and get your second dose. Currently, 99,000 people in Clark County are eligible to get their second dose but still have yet to do so, SNHD said.

Dr. Mac J. Khan with the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine says if you think that you are somewhat protected with just the first dose, think again.

“So the first dose of the vaccine primes the immune system or gets it ready for the infection, the second dose is a booster magnifies the immunes response to provide a much more protection against the viral infection,” Dr. Khan said.

Not completing your full vaccination series also diminishes the state’s efforts to slow the virus.

If you are a few weeks behind from your second dose, it’s not too late to schedule an appointment, but you want to do it sooner rather than later.

The Hollywood Recreation Center is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.