Health Officials: 70-80% of Nevadans 65+ need to be vaccinated before green light for next group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are over the age of 65 and have not yet gotten your vaccine, state health officials are urging you to do so, now. Some locations are offering the choice of which vaccine you’d like, as well.

So far, roughly 63% of the population over the age of 65 has received the vaccine. Officials say this is not enough.

Officials said they are working to address appointments that are not being filled during a Zoom meeting Wednesday. They recently expanded the hours of operation at the Las Vegas Convention Center through 5:30 p.m.

They say they need more people over the age of 65 to get the vaccine to meet the 70-80% number to move on to the next group.

In the past, people have had issues making appointments online, but now, people say it’s very easy.

“I got my second shot, it’s the first day, and I am ready for my second second shot. It was very easy,” said Charles Lombino. “Check in, went straight to the vaccine. I didn’t wait more than 10 minutes.”

Frank Billotti said he called Wednesday morning, and a lot of appointments were open at the convention center.

“She just said, ‘let’s see what we have open,’ and I said, ‘What do you have open today?’ She read off about seven different timelines. I took the first one available,” he shared. He added when he previously checked, there were 1,500 in North Las Vegas.

The single-dose Janssen vaccine is now being administered.

Billotti said he had the choice of the Janssen or Pfizer vaccines at the convention center. You are also able to choose at Cashman Center.

“Depending on what you are in for, the first or second dose, you had the choice when you walked in to get the Janssen or the Pfizer, depending on what lane you chose or what lane you took,” he shared.

“Don’t hesitate to sign up,” encouraged Lombino. “It is really not that hard.”

According to state health officials, we could see a pause in distribution of the Janssen vaccine in coming weeks, but locations will continue to have the Pfizer and Moderna options.

A popular Las Vegas vaccine Facebook page is also reporting that some Albertsons and Vons have Janssen, as well.

If you do not have internet access, an easy way to make an appointment is by calling 1-800-401-0946. That phone line is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.