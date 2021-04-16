Health leaders address COVID cases in CCSD, say focus is keeping kids in school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least 2,657 COVID-19 cases have been reported within the Clark County School District since tracking began on March 16, 2020. Ten new cases were reported Friday, and according to data, there have been a total of 1,100 positive cases among students and staff.

8 News Now brought up this concern during today’s COVID update. Health officials stressed the big focus moving forward is on youth and keeping kids in school.

Health leaders are waiting for vaccine approval for children, which is still in the trial stage. This is to help them minimize the spread in schools.

“CDC recently issued another epidemiology capacity award. We are getting over $90 million for educational efforts here,” said Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services for the Department of Health and Human Services. “We are meeting with the Department of Ed and looking at how we are going to implement that. It’s going to be a very strong testing program and an investigation and tracing program. Our federal partners are really focused on youth and keeping kids in school, so we are excited about that.”

With loosened capacity restrictions, all eyes are on the test positivity rate, which is still being evaluated. They say the current situation was expected, as we work to get back to normal.

But if the rate of the growth becomes more significant, then changes will be made.