Health District asks Southern Nevadans to ‘Mask Up, Back Up, Wash Up’ to limit spread of COVID-19 during holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday season is here, and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has launched a new campaign reminding and encouraging everyone to plan safe and healthy celebrations with their families.

The “Mask Up. Back Up. Wash Up.” informational campaign encourages Southern Nevadans to follow basic preventive measures, such as wearing face coverings when they do have to be in public or around people who don’t live in the same household, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet and washing hands frequently. The new campaign comes as Nevada continues to report more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases each day.

The Health District recommends celebrating Thanksgiving only with people who share the same home. The CDC suggests sharing time virtually this year as cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise across the country.

The following are steps to take that will help lower the risk when gathering together this holiday season:

Ensure all guests wear masks with two layers or more that cover the nose, chin, and fits snugly against the side of the face.

Limit the gathering to fewer than 10 people.

Plan table arrangements so that people who live in different households are not seated together.

Stay at least 6 feet away from people who do not live in the same household.

Host the gathering outdoors, if the weather permits.

Open windows if hosting an indoor gathering.

If sharing food, have one person serve the food, and use single-use options, including plastic utensils.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Provide disposable paper towels in bathrooms for guests.

Stay home if you are sick or have had contact with someone who is sick. Remember, some people who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic may still be able to spread COVID-19 or flu to others.

The “Mask Up. Back Up. Wash Up.” campaign will initially be seen on buses, bus shelters, and Health District social media platforms beginning Nov. 20.

“We understand the toll this pandemic has taken, and everyone wants our community to return to normal,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the SNHD. “By wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance from others, and washing hands and frequently touched surfaces often, everyone will be doing their part to keep Southern Nevada safer and businesses open and operating in a healthier environment for their employees and patrons.”