Heads up: You might want to file your taxes now to get your stimulus check

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The amount of money you could receive as part of the American Rescue Plan is based on your most recent tax return, so if major changes happened in 2020, lawmakers suggest filings your taxes as soon as possible.

“Heads up: The IRS will use the most recent tax return they have to determine if you’re eligible for this round of stimulus checks,” New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wrote in a tweet. “So if you lost your job, lost income, or had a kid in 2020, file your taxes as soon as you can to make sure you get your stimulus checks!”

If you have not filed your tax return yet, the Treasury Department will use your 2019 return as a basis for what you are entitled to.

The $1.9 trillion spending plan provides $420 billion in direct payments to most Americans. The third round of stimulus checks, amounting to $1,400 per person who makes $75,000 or less, could start being sent as soon as the plan is signed into law.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law Friday.

The legislation provides a direct payment of $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000. The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Parents with children can receive a tax credit of up to $3,600, depending on the age of each child. The plan increases the child tax credit to $3,600 per year for children six and under, and $3,000 per year for children 6-17. Similar to the direct stimulus payments, amounts decrease for those making above $75,000 a year or couples making a combined $150,000.

The first $10,200 of jobless benefits accrued in 2020 would be non-taxable for households with incomes under $150,000.

The legislation also calls for the payments to be delivered monthly instead of in a lump sum. If the secretary of the treasury determines that isn’t feasible, then the payments are to be made as frequently as possible.

Families would get the full credit regardless of how little they make in a year, leading to criticism that the changes would serve as a disincentive to work. Add in the $1,400 checks and other items in the proposal, and the legislation would reduce the number of children living in poverty by more than half, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.

The bill also significantly expands the Earned Income Tax Credit for 2021 by making it available to people without children. The credit for low and moderate-income adults would be worth $543 to $1,502, depending on income and filing status.

Unemployment benefits are also extended at $300 per through September.

Similar to the first two stimulus packages, checks could start going out a few days after the bill is signed into law.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this article.