Governor Sisolak tours COVID-19 testing site at Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak toured the COVID-19 testing operations at Cashman Center on Tuesday.
The facility, located north of downtown Las Vegas, is helping to screen thousands of people every week.
The governor got a first-hand look at the operation.
The Cashman testing site is open until 4 p.m., and has walk-up testing on a first-come, first-serve basis.
However, they do encourage the public to self-schedule appointments online. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.
The testing site is located in Exhibit Hall A on the north side of Cashman Center at 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard off Washington Avenue.