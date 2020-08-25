Governor Sisolak tours COVID-19 testing site at Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak toured the COVID-19 testing operations at Cashman Center on Tuesday.

The facility, located north of downtown Las Vegas, is helping to screen thousands of people every week.

The governor got a first-hand look at the operation.

The Cashman testing site is open until 4 p.m., and has walk-up testing on a first-come, first-serve basis.

However, they do encourage the public to self-schedule appointments online. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments. 

The testing site is located in Exhibit Hall A on the north side of Cashman Center at 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard off Washington Avenue.

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds up COVID-19 testing information pamphlets after touring the testing site at Cashman Center Tuesday.

