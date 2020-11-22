Gov. Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state’s COVID-19 response during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 as the virus surges to record levels in Nevada and throughout the United States.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Sunday at 4:30 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

It has been nearly two weeks since the governor announced the “Stay at Home 2.0” initiative, where he asked all Nevadans to buckle down and prevent further spread of the virus statewide by staying home and following basic safety guidelines.

The news conference will be conducted virtually, as Governor Sisolak continues to isolate due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

8 News Now will stream the press conference on-air, online and on Facebook.

On Saturday, the state surpassed 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths with the addition of 29.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 18 of the past 19 days, and the test positivity rate continues to climb.

Nevada is reporting 2,155 positive COVID-19 tests and six new deaths today.