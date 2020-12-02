Gov. Sisolak to hold 4:30 p.m. news conference on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination planning process. The original press conference time was set for 3 p.m., but was updated to 4:30 p.m. by the governor’s office.

8NewsNow.com will carry live streaming coverage.

The Governor will be joined by Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.