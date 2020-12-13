Gov. Sisolak to give COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. news conference

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Sunday at 4 p.m. to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.

This comes as Nevada nears the end of its three-week “statewide pause”, which took effect on Nov. 24. Gov. Sisolak tightened restrictions and the mask mandate across the state in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

