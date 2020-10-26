Gov. Sisolak to discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 response, vaccine plan during 3 p.m. news conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak will join the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine plan Monday afternoon.
The press conference will be held in Carson City at 3 p.m.
The Governor will be joined by:
- Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health
- Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health