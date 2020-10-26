Gov. Sisolak to discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 response, vaccine plan during 3 p.m. news conference

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak will join the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine plan Monday afternoon.

The press conference will be held in Carson City at 3 p.m.

8 News Now will stream the press conference on air, online and on Facebook.

Please tune in today at 3 p.m. today where I will be joined by a team from @DhhsNevada to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response, including the State’s COVID-19 vaccine plan. pic.twitter.com/suWhSHl7GF — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 26, 2020

The Governor will be joined by: