Gov. Sisolak to discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 response, vaccine plan during 3 p.m. news conference

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak will join the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine plan Monday afternoon.

The press conference will be held in Carson City at 3 p.m.

The Governor will be joined by:

  • Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health
  • Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health

