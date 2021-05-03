Gov. Sisolak reinforces CDC guidelines by signing Emergency Directive 045 to adjust face-covering mandate

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed Monday Emergency Directive 045, which aligns Nevada’s face covering mandate with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The directive comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidelines for individuals based on whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

The guidelines issued on April 27 include new protocols for masks and face coverings as well.

Changes in the directive, which is effective immediately, include the following:

Effective immediately, individuals not exempted by Directive 024, Directive 028, or guidance issued by the Nevada Health Response shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or face covering in a manner consistent with current guidance issued by the CDC, and any subsequent guidance issued by the CDC. This Section does not apply to participants in certain activities or events, including but not limited to: athletes, performers, or musicians, to the extent other directives set forth less restrictive face-covering requirements for those participants.

Businesses shall ensure that all patrons, customers, patients, or clients utilize face coverings consistent with this directive, which may include prohibiting persons without face coverings from entering any indoor premises.

As used in the directive and consistent with CDC guidelines, “fully vaccinated” means two weeks have passed since an individual received their second dose in a two-dose series of vaccinations, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. And for those who got the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, it means two weeks have passed since an individual received a single-dose vaccine.

Those who don’t meet these requirements are NOT fully vaccinated and should continue taking all precautions until they are.