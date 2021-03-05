Gov. Sisolak issues emergency directive on distance between performers, audiences

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive on the minimum distance required between performers and audiences Friday.

Now, a minimum of six feet is recommended if performers are wearing a mask or face covering at all times during the performance. A minimum of 12 feet is recommended if performers are unmasked or temporarily and intermittently remove their face coverings during the performance.

These recommendations apply to all live entertainment and performances at all sizes of public gatherings and events.

They were submitted by the State Epidemiologist and public health advisors after Sisolak requested a reevaluation of the previous 25-foot distance requirement.

Performers are also urged to get tested for COVID-19 regularly.