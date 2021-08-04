Gov. Sisolak issues emergency directive for masks, COVID testing in all Nevada K-12 schools

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Wednesday, focusing on the use of face masks and regular COVID testing in all Nevada K-12 school settings. The directive applies to county school districts, charter schools and private schools.

As related to Clark County, all school staff must wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, while in school buildings. They, along with all K-12 students, must also wear face masks while on county school or other school buses.

Last week, CCSD released similar requirements. They are as follows, per the district:

All students are required to wear face masks while inside school buildings/facilities, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use

All students are requird to wear face masks on all district buses, unless medical or developmental cinditions prohibit use

If students require ane exemption, Individiualized Education Program or Sectoin 504 Accomodation Plan, a team meeting must be held to determine if the exepmption is appropriate

All staff must wear face masks inside school buildings/facilities, unless medical conditioins prohit use

All staff must wear face masks while on District buses, unless medical conditions prohibit use

“The District is committed to opening schools for all students as safely as possible for in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year,” said a district spokesperson. “As a result of the current high transmission rates of COVID-19 and in alignment with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District, and the Governor’s Directive(s), students and staff will adhere to the following [above] guidelines.”

Nevada Health Response says if a schoolwide COVID-19 outbreak occurs, a universal face mask policy will be implemented immediately for all students in that school building. If additional mitigation measures are necessary, the local health authority may require those.

The directive also touched on COVID-19 testing. It says unvaccinated students, staff and volunteers participating in activities involving traveling to schools outside of their county will be required to test weekly.