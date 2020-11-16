Gov. Sisolak ‘in good spirits’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says he “continues to be in good spirits and has only experienced mild head congestion” related to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The update came Monday after the governor first announced his positive COVID-19 test on Friday. According to his office, he underwent routine COVID-19 testing on Nov. 13 in Carson City. A rapid test provided a positive result. Gov. Sisolak also received a diagnostic PCR test at that time, which was also a positive result.

Statement from Gov. Sisolak:

“I appreciate the outpouring of support and well wishes from Nevadans and those across the country who have taken time to check in on me. “I again want to thank the health officials who assisted me through this process. They serve as a strong reminder of how proud we should all be of our State’s health workers. My focus remains on addressing the record surge the State is currently experiencing and my administration continues to work around the clock to serve Nevadans through this ongoing pandemic.”

Today, I wanted to provide an update on my #COVID19 diagnosis. I continue to remain in good spirits with only mild head congestion. I appreciate the ongoing outpouring of support and well wishes! pic.twitter.com/xsTmqVjxkP — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 16, 2020

The governor continues to isolate and monitor symptoms. He is receiving daily monitoring provided by the Local Health Authority, in addition to check-ins from a local physician.

Prior to the positive results on Friday, the Governor’s Office says he received negative results on all previous tests – including his last two regular COVID tests conducted on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.

The governor is continuing to work remotely.

He was last in the Carson City office on Thursday, Nov. 12. Sisolak’s office says that any staff members deemed close contacts through the contact tracing process will remain in quarantine for the full period, and must receive a negative test result before returning to the office upon completion of their full quarantine period. Those staffers will be working from home and are able to conduct their regular business during this time, according to the Governor’s Office.