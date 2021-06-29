Gov. Sisolak, health officials continue push for vaccinations amid uptick of positive COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has seen its cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant triple in the last week. Now, we have the fastest-growing number of cases in the country.

The New York Times lists the Silver State as having the highest cases per 100,000 people at 14 over the last seven days. Clark County has more cases per day than any county in the country over the same period.

All of this has led to a renewed push to get people the vaccine.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is urging Nevadans to get vaccinated to push forward. He says the resources are available to get tested and receive vaccinations.

Now, it’s up to each person to make it happen.

With the recent uptick in positive cases, state and health officials are reminding everyone of the “Get Out the Vaccine” efforts in Southern Nevada. The governor reiterated the effects of the deadly virus have not changed, but by working together to increase confidence in the vaccine, we can bring COVID cases down.

In the state of California, there are no longer mask mandates, but public health officials in LA County are concerned about the spread of the Delta variant, now linked to about 20% of new COVID cases nationwide. They issued a strong recommendation Monday, saying that everyone should wear a mask in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status. Officials say because there are no longer physical distancing requirements or capacity limits at businesses, masks are the easiest way to stop the spread the virus.

But according to Dr. Michael Daignault, emergency medicine physician with Providence St. Joseph’s in Nevada, more vaccinations are the best way to prevent the spread and health restriction rollbacks similar to those LA County just issued.

“These vaccines have worked against all the variants. That’s the message we need to be driving home to people right now,” he said. “If there’s not that many people left to be infected, and there’s not much Delta variant here, I think it’s a little bit of a false alarm, at this point.”

Sisolak also reminded everyone about the $5 million in prizes raffle. The grand prize is $1 million. Anyone who gets at least one dose of the vaccine will be automatically entered. Winners will be announced every Thursday, starting July 8-Aug. 26.