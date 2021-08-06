Gov. Sisolak: ‘Another significant and heartbreaking milestone’ as Nevada surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Thursday, Aug. 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada hit another grim milestone Friday, surpassing 6,000 COVID-19-related deaths as the White House again labeled the state a high transmission area.

All 26 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past day are from Clark County, according to data released today.

Gov. Sisolak issued a statement Friday, saying this is “another significant and heartbreaking milestone for our state.”

“Today, we have lost more than 6,000 Nevadans to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. This is another significant and heartbreaking milestone for our State. My heart aches alongside all of the Nevada families who are mourning the loss of a loved one. Kathy and I send our condolences to those who have lost a cherished family member or friend to this virus, and please know the State of Nevada will always keep their legacy and their memory in our hearts. I want to encourage all Nevadans who have not yet done so to please consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccines are free, safe and incredibly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak

Clark County and Nevada have been labeled as places with high COVID-19 transmission for more than a month now, and continue to linger on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released Friday. The White House first labeled Clark County a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Nevada reports nearly 1,300 additional virus infections and an increasing COVID-19 test positivity rate of 15.8% in data released today.

Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, with about 74% of the state’s daily COVID-19 cases.

Courtesy: White House COVID-19 report from Aug. 5

Courtesy: White House COVID-19 report from Aug. 5

Courtesy: White House COVID-19 report from Aug. 5

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 25 listed as high transmission states.

Eleven of the state’s 17 counties are now flagged for substantial or high transmission, sparking the Nevada Health Response to remind residents on Tuesday to wear masks in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated.

“The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada is automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement,” the state noted in a news release.

You can find this data under the “Trends — Test Positivity Rate” tab of the DHHS dashboard

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,299 in the past day, most from Clark County (956). The state’s total cases are now at 363,574. Clark County has a total of 285,938. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 15.8%, up from 15.7%. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 16.7%.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada reported 26 COVID-19-related deaths in the past day, all from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 4,794 of the state’s 6,005 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is nine deaths per day.

As of Thursday, a total of 3,784,808 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 10,739 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (967 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (16.7%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (266 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,737,159 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Aug. 5. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,186,288 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, 48% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 58% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 47% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN slightly in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,230 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 265 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 176 were on ventilators.

“Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients continue to fill southern Nevada hospitals contributing to hospital overcrowding and staffing shortages,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

“Hospitals report that 95%+/- of all patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. Hence, robust vaccination campaigns remain the best mitigation strategy,” the organization stated in last week’s report.

The NHA says the growing number of COVID-19 patients is a concern.

Approximately 26% of all hospitalized patients in the south have COVID, and 31% of the people in the ICUs, the organization noted Thursday.

“Southern hospitals are reporting adequate supplies, medications, and ventilator inventories. “Staffing remains a concern, with multiple hospitals reporting shortages. The number of facilities reporting staffing shortages has been reduced from seven in week 31 to five this week,” NHA said.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 267,021 recovered cases; that’s 93.4% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with a new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report