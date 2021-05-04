GetVaxxedNV: Encouraging young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners partnered with The Space Tuesday night to host an informative live-streamed event called “#GetVaxxedNV.” The goal? Encourage those 16 to 25-years-old to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I think there is definitely an invisibility issue, but there is also a fact versus fiction issue that we are facing, as well,” said Commissioner Michael Naft. “That is why it is important that we have this honest conversation, where we have healthcare experts here to answer questions.”

The program lasted for about an hour. It was a roundtable discussion up on stage, where athletes from UNLV and the Las Vegas Raiders spoke about why they felt the need to get vaccinated.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief medical officer of the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), was also in attendance.

After the discussion, those in the audience who wanted to get their vaccine were able to get it right then and there, thanks to the Clark County Fire Department and SNHD.

“We at the Clark County Fire Department have always been very supportive of our community members and what they feel,” said Firefighter Joey Virtuoso. “And if they want to get vaccinated, so we were here today with the Pfizer vaccine and the J&J vaccine.”