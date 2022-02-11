Free treatment center for people with COVID-19 opens in Las Vegas

A free COVID-19 treatment center is now open at 150 E. Harmon Ave. in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Health and Human Services)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free COVID-19 treatment center has opened in Clark County to bring no-cost treatments to those most at risk of severe illness.

The treatment center, located at 150 E. Harmon Avenue, is just west of Koval Lane near the Las Vegas Strip.

For information call 702-481-4209.

These treatment centers are funded with $19 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“These treatment centers are the next step in our COVID-19 response,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “While some people will continue to contract this virus, we now have treatment options and tools to help. This free treatment will benefit many Nevadans.”

Therapeutics are free at these sites and available to those most at risk of severe disease in order to ensure the impact to their health due to COVID-19 is minimized.

The center is Nevada’s first, with a second one in Washoe County set to launch next week.

Treatments include monoclonal antibody treatments (Sotrovimab) and oral antivirals for those infected with COVID-19 and Evusheld for those residents who are not currently infected and are immunocompromised and need an additional layer of protection. More therapeutics will be offered as they are approved and available from federal allocations. More information on treatments is available at NVHealthResponse.nv.gov and NVCOVIDFighter.org.

The State has partnered with AshBritt Logistics, IEM Health and Las Vegas Infusion Pharmacy to support this effort in Southern Nevada.