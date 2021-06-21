Free tickets to Las Vegas Lights home match offered at COVID-19 vaccination event June 25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get vaccinated and see a soccer match for free!

The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site during the Las Vegas Lights Football Club match at Cashman Field later this week.

Individuals who preregister for the event and are then vaccinated at the field on June 25 will receive two free tickets that are good for any regular season home match.

Those who walk up without a preregistration appointment and get vaccinated will be eligible for one ticket good for any regular season home match, the city said.

Vaccines will be offered from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We're teaming up with @SNHDinfo to provide a pop-up #COVID19 vaccination site at this Friday's @lvlightsfc game from 4:30-8:30 pm 💉



Those who preregister at https://t.co/70J3OsZxmp and are then vaccinated will receive two tickets good for any regular season home match ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0fj1W9SGTT — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) June 21, 2021

“Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy cheering on the Las Vegas Lights, and take the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said. “If you have not been vaccinated, this is your opportunity to do so and enjoy professional soccer for free.”

The Lights will be taking on the San Diego Loyal at 7:30 p.m. The Lights have home matches throughout the summer and fall at Cashman Field.

“Lights FC is all about finding fun and unique ways to both entertain our community and make it a better place for local families,” said Brett Lashbrook, Las Vegas Lights FC owner and CEO. “We didn’t hesitate when this idea came up to further encourage local residents to get vaccinated. Viva Lights! Viva free vaccinations with free match tickets!”

CLICK HERE TO PREREGISTER FOR THE POP-UP VACCINE EVENT.