Free COVID-19 testing offered at Valley High School Oct. 22, 23

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People looking to receive a free COVID-19 test can do so at Valley High School this week. Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Oct. 22, and Friday, Oct. 23, at the school, located at 2839 Burnham Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara Avenues.

The walk-in site will be located inside the school’s gymnasium and will operate from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clark County says about 400 self-administered nasal swab tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

No appointment is needed to receive a test, and testing is open to anyone, with or without symptoms, including children and families.

Patients are asked to wear face coverings, bring photo identification and provide their phone numbers.

There will also be a neighborhood testing event on Thursday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m.to 12 p.m., in the gymnasium at Silverado High School. It is located at 1650 Silver Hawk Avenue, near Spencer Street and the I-215.

The Health District has a calendar posted in English and Spanish on its website that lists various testing dates and locations. Since May, Clark County and partnering organizations have conducted 248,665 tests as part of its community testing efforts.

Testing also is available seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at one of two sites in the Las Vegas valley:

Cashman Center: Located in Exhibit Hall A, 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard on the north side of the facility off Washington Avenue Operates Tuesdays through Saturdays, and is closed Sundays and Mondays.

UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center: Located in the Pavilion Room on the northwest side of Thomas & Mack Center on the second floor off Tropicana Avenue and University Drive Operates Sunday through Thursday, and is closed Fridays and Saturdays.



Health officials recommend a COVID-19 test for people if:

You have symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

You have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed or possible case of COVID-19.

You were in a setting where you were exposed to a large crowd and people were not wearing face coverings or maintaining social distancing.

You are planning to visit someone at high risk for COIVD-19 illness, including people 65 years of age and older or people with serious medical conditions.

Clark County contributed to this story.