Former Gov. Sandoval tests positive for COVID-19 days after lighting torch at Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former governor and current UNR President Brian Sandoval reports that he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to tweets on Wednesday.

Sandoval was at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night when the Raiders played the Baltimore Ravens.

The onset of COVID-19 can happen fast when you least expect it. Last Thursday I tested negative for the virus, and today I have tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms have been very mild and I am confident I will make a quick recovery.

https://t.co/s5MXju7Z43



(1/3) — Brian Sandoval (@Pres_Sandoval) September 15, 2021

Breakthrough infections tend to be mild. I want to use this moment to encourage all of our students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated if you have not done so already.



(3/3) — Brian Sandoval (@Pres_Sandoval) September 15, 2021

Sandoval lit the Al Davids Memorial Torch Monday night before the Raiders game.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted he is glad there are only mild symptoms. He used the opportunity to encourage Nevadans to get vaccinated.