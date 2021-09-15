Former Gov. Sandoval tests positive for COVID-19 days after lighting torch at Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former governor and current UNR President Brian Sandoval reports that he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to tweets on Wednesday.
Sandoval was at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night when the Raiders played the Baltimore Ravens.
“Last Thursday I tested negative for the virus, and today I have tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms have been very mild and I am confident I will make a quick recovery,” Sandoval said in a tweet.
Sandoval lit the Al Davids Memorial Torch Monday night before the Raiders game.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted he is glad there are only mild symptoms. He used the opportunity to encourage Nevadans to get vaccinated.