First responders join push to vaccinate Nevadans with pop-up clinic at fire station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More local first responders are joining in the push to vaccinate Nevadans.

On Saturday, Clark County Fire Station 38 hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic.

The drive-thru site offered residents the Janssen single-dose vaccine and first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Organizers say events like these are helping Nevada get back to normal.

“It’s getting back to normal because of the success of the vaccination campaign and we want to continue that. We want to build on that so we’re here when people are ready. Some people weren’t ready to go to some of the mega-pods early on. We’re now getting more into the community and making sure that they have access to where they need it,” Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck told 8 News Now.

A second clinic will be held at the fire station on Saturday, June 12.

More information and a list of pop-up clinics can be found here.