First eligible NDOC offenders receive COVID-19 vaccines statewide

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says the first eligible offenders received their COVID-19 vaccines at facilities around the state this week. These are individuals ages 65 and older, in accordance with the state’s playbook.

“We are pleased to get this effort under way,” said William Quenga, deputy director, in a news release. “Keeping our staff and offenders healthy and safe is our top priority.”

NDOC says a third of eligible offenders who asked for the vaccine received their first dose by Thursday. Additional numbers are as follows:

44 offenders at Northern Nevada Correctional Center received Moderna vaccine Thursday

46% of the state’s 10,866 offenders have signed up to receive the vaccine

Some offenders shared their thoughts after receiving a vaccine.

An 80-year-old, who does not have pre-existing conditions, said, “I’m very happy. We got all this virus going around, so I need it. I don’t want to chance nothing.”

“I have underlying conditions,” revealed a 73-year-old, who noted his time in the medical field helped him trust vaccines. “I’m not ready to leave this world. But I’m not just doing this to protect myself, I want to protect others around me.”

The department says offenders follow the same prioritization as the general public, in terms of being vaccinated. Staff members are part of the Safety and Security essential group. The department will continue vaccinating in accordance with the state’s playbook.