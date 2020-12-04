First COVID-19 vaccine allocation announced; 164,150 doses set to be delivered to Nevada in December

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services received official notice from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state’s December COVID-19 vaccine allocation. The State of Nevada is set to receive more than 164,000 doses throughout the month, which will be used for hospital staff, skilled nursing facility staff and residents, and other Tier One people as outlined in Nevada’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook.

The initial allocation should cover the majority of the Tier One individuals as outlined in the playbook. The allocation is set to include 91,650 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 72,500 doses from Moderna.

The second doses of the allocation are expected three to four weeks after the initial dose is delivered.

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.

DHHS has developed an equitable and science-based plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to every Nevadan who chooses to receive it. The vaccine will be distributed after the federal review and approval process is complete, which includes vetting through advisory committees with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is planning to meet to review the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization on Dec. 10, and then there will be a meeting to review the Moderna product on Dec. 17.

As part of the COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, Nevada continues to coordinate with other Western states in the independent review of the safety and efficacy of any vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution. This verification process is happening in coordination with the federal process and is not anticipated to cause any delay in getting a safe vaccine to the residents in these participating states.

A news release from the Southern Nevada Health District welcomed the news on the vaccine allocation and noted that SNHD’s vaccine plan mirrors the state’s distribution plan. Hospital staff, skilled nursing facility staff and residents, and additional frontline responders are identified in Tier One.

“The COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to (be) safe and effective for preventing illness in people who receive them. The Health District will continue to keep the public updated on its distribution plans and provide additional information about the vaccine,” SNHD said.

Updated information about COVID-19 is available on the SNHD website at www.SNHD.info/covid. Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.