First at-home rapid coronavirus test approved by the FDA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first at-home rapid coronavirus test has been approved by the FDA, according to CBS Money Watch. The test created by Lucira Health, a California manufacturer, takes about 30 minutes to take and receive the results.

It allows users to swab themselves for a nasal sample. The sample is put in a vial that plugs into a portable device and interprets the results, displaying a positive or negative result.

However, in order to access the test, a doctor has to write you a prescription.