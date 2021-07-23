FEMA surge team brings assistance to effort to get more Southern Nevadans vaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal officials are on hand in the Las Vegas valley as the push to vaccinate more Nevadans continues.

A COVID Surge Response Team deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is assisting in outreach efforts and bringing more resources to Las Vegas. The team was brought in at Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request as cases increased in Southern Nevada.

But how do you convince people to get vaccinated? Part of the answer involves working closely with people who are well known and trusted in the community. Those partnerships with community liaisons build trust and break down barriers to getting people vaccinated.

It’s all about adding support and resources for ongoing efforts.