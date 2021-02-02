FEMA: Nevada has administered 76% of COVID-19 vaccine doses it’s received

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Feb. 1, Nevada has administered 76.7% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has received from the federal government, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the data in a news release Tuesday. FEMA reports Nevada has received a total of 324,275 doses, and of that, has administered 248,748, or 76.7%.

That leaves more than 75,000 doses not yet administered, which is about two-weeks worth. Southern Nevada has been receiving between 22,000 to 25,000 vaccine doses a week, according to health officials.

Nevada is currently leading all states and territories in FEMA Region 9 when it comes to percent of doses administered, the agency notes.

FEMA and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have provided the state with 130 personnel to assist Clark County, Washoe County and the Quad Counties in their immunization efforts.

As a result of their help, the Governor’s Office says it expects that a data entry backlog in Clark County will be caught up this week.

“I could not be more proud of Nevada’s immunization program for continuing to push forward and make sure that we are distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as fast as we can. These numbers are a result of a statewide concentrated effort to use every resource at our disposal and to focus our collective efforts on this historic immunization effort, in addition to the additional federal assistance the Biden-Harris Administration has provided. While we are still not getting the number of doses we’d like, the State and our local partners are efficiently administering the doses we currently receive. I will continue to fight for more doses for Nevada, and as more are delivered to the State, we will continue to increase our efforts.” Governor Steve Sisolak

Nevada continues to work with the Biden-Harris Administration and federal agencies to identify needs and request additional assistance for immunization efforts in the state, according to Tuesday’s news release.