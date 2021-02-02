February deadline is here: CCSD says students will not return to playing sports; cites Gov. Sisolak’s ‘Stay at Home 2.0’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “If students are not in our classrooms under face-to-face instruction, it would not be responsible to have them playing sports,” that was just a little of the statement the Clark County School District sent in regards to school sports.

Student-athletes at CCSD and parents have been waiting to hear when they might return to sports ever since CCSD said fall sports would resume in Feb. 2021. Things have since changed.

It’s been nearly a year since CCSD closed campuses and postponed sports programs, citing concerns over coronavirus.

CCSD sent the following statement:

“The Governor’s Stay at Home 2.0 directive remains in place until at least February 15, 2021. Under the terms of that directive, CCSD will not allow students to play any sports where close contact can not be avoided. This position is also in alignment with the NIAA letter dated January 25, 2021. Furthermore, the District’s priority is to ensure a high level of instruction for our students. If students are not in our classrooms under face-to-face instruction, it would not be responsible to have them playing sports.”

8 News Now spoke with a group of parents last week who say they want CCSD to allow high school sports to resume. The group “Let our kids Play”, which has organized a page on social media, plans to stage a protest Thursday at 4 p.m. outside of the CCSD main administrative building on West Sahara Avenue.

“We want to ask Dr. Jara if you’re so concerned with reading and math scores, suicides and mental health, why on earth would you take the very thing that helps motivate these students to excel in their academics,” said Tara Perez, a parent who organized the group.

CCSD responded with a statement that said it “made the difficult decision to cancel fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.”