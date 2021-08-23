FDA approval opens paths to require COVID vaccine for uncertain Americans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is on everyone’s mind today as it is now fully approved by the FDA.

And now that the vaccine has the same level of approval as other vaccines, companies, universities and local governments are expected to make the shot mandatory.

The FDA approval could reverse a nationwide slowdown in the pace of first doses.

It comes nine months after emergency use authorization was given.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is the first to be fully approved by federal regulators. It will be marketed under the name Comirnaty. FDA officials hope the approval lifts public confidence in the vaccine among the unvaccinated.

“The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

President Biden had a message for Americans who vowed to wait for full approval before getting inoculated.

“The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. Get your vaccine today. Today.”

Following approval, the Pentagon announced it will require members of the military to get the vaccine and New York City’s public school teachers and staffers must do so as well.

And as more children head back into the classroom, a CBS News poll finds while the majority of parents support a mask requirement, they are split over vaccine requirements.

It found 48% of parents think schools should require a vaccine, while 52% believe schools should not.

Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson said it hopes to do so later this year.