Experts say not to worry as rare instances of ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 cases pop up across US

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who have been fully vaccinated can still get the coronavirus in what are known as “breakthrough” cases.

It is important to note that experts say “breakthrough” cases are extremely rare and we should not be too worried about them. Many consider true breakthrough cases to be found in people who have contracted COVID-19 more than two weeks after getting the second dose, since that is when someone is supposed to be fully immunized. Even if that is the case, experts say it does not result in major illness.

“The vaccine doesn’t make you bulletproof,” said Brian Labus, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at the UNLV School of Public Health.

As more people across the country become fully vaccinated, a small number of them still contract COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough” cases.

“We saw these in the clinical trials,” Labus said.

Labus says he is not surprised. After all, both Pfizer and Moderna said their COVID-19 vaccines were around 95 percent effective — not 100 percent. “Breakthrough” cases are also extremely rare. A study published this week in The New England Journal of Medicine shows that out of 8,121 fully vaccinated employees at a medical center in Texas, only four people became infected with COVID-19. And Labus says the symptoms are not severe, if they are there at all.

“All the vaccines we have are excellent at preventing hospitalization and death, so even if you do get infected, it’s going to be the mild disease,” Labus said.

The Southern Nevada Health District tells 8 News Now that it has not reported any “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday. But health officials in Minnesota have seen 89 across the whole state. While experts say we should not be too concerned, more studies need to be conducted.

“I think we need to do some epidemiological research to see what’s common in the people that appear to get sick after vaccination,” said Dr. Marc J. Kahn, Dean of the UNLV School of Medicine. “Did they all receive the same batch of vaccine? Did they all get vaccinated at the same site?”

As those questions — and more — are answered, vaccinated Nevadans are urged to keep wearing masks and social distancing in public until herd immunity is reached.

“We still need to take those steps to protect ourselves and our friends and family from this disease,” Labus said.

8 News Now also reached out to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 Response Team to see if any “breakthrough” cases have been reported anywhere else in Nevada. As of Wednesday night, we received no response.

Again, experts stress there is still no reason to doubt the effectiveness of the vaccine.