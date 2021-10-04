Ending the mask mandate: Here’s what has to happen in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What will it take to end the mask mandate? The answer changed when the state went to strict adherence to the CDC guidelines. And the standard is a little higher than we previously reported.

Clark County is now below 8.0% test positivity, one of the standards we had told you about before. Many other counties in Nevada still have to get to that level.

But the COVID-19 case rate still has to drop — and not to 100, as previously reported.

The case rate has to be below 50 cases per 100,000 population (measured over 7 days) — and it has to be below that level for two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not change the standard, but previous reports had indicated that Clark County must be below “high” transmission rates. In fact, the county has to get below “substantial” transmission, which is 50-99 cases per 100,000. So, until COVID-19 case rates drop below 50 for two weeks, the masks stay on.

Clark County is currently at 131.8 cases per 100,000, and 6.9% test positivity as of reports released Monday, Oct. 4.

We will track these levels in our daily COVID-19 report, and you can find additional information on the CDC’s website. This link will take you straight to Nevada’s numbers.

The CDC’s measurements are the ones that matter. The county, state, and even the White House produce their own reports, but the measurements in those reports can differ from the CDC’s report. Sometimes the dates for the measurements are different, and sometimes the case rates are taken for different time periods … over seven days, 14 days, or even 30 days.

Monitor our daily report — you will always find it on our homepage.