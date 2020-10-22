Employ Nevada hub opens at Sahara West Library

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Businesses across Nevada are getting help rebuilding after the coronavirus pandemic forced closures and widespread layoffs. Employ Nevada Business Hub opened Tuesday at the Sahara West Library.

It is a one-stop hub designed to help businesses access information on everything from hiring to funding. The center, which will be staffed with workforce development professionals, will help employers.

“You have multiple agencies, multiple companies coming together to make it easier for the employee so they don’t have to go to multiple places. Here, you find all those resources in one room,” Jaime Cruz, the executive director for Workforce Connections, said.

This is the second hub brought to Las Vegas. The first one is inside the Vegas Chamber. The Employ Nevada Business Hub is open to all businesses at no cost.