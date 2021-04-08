UPDATE: EDC still planned for May, founder says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electric Daisy Carnival is still slated to happen May 21-23, according to founder Pasquale Rotella. He posted the update to Instagram Thursday evening:

Rotella says they are working with local and state officials “to make the show as safe as possible.” He notes additional details on safety protocols and the show’s lineup will be released soon.

A state official said earlier the proposal for EDC’s May festival was rejected because it failed to comply with requirements related to capacity and social distancing.

“Their proposal did not comply with the capacity or social distancing requirements for large gatherings outlined in Directive 041,” according to Teri Williams, public information officer for the Nevada Division of Business and Industry.

But with regulatory authority moving to counties and local governments on May 1, it’s hard to say what might happen.

The proposal asked for approval for 200,000 people in attendance for each day of the festival.

Rotella said in his March post on Instagram, “We’ve being doing everything we can to make the show happen during these challenging and ever-changing times.”

The show sold out in August when tickets went on sale. Rotella said if the May show doesn’t happen, those tickets will be honored in October or refunded or can be used for the show in 2022.

If we’re not able to do the show in May, then we have backup dates ready & refunds if you can’t make our new dates. I appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through everything! ❤️



Love & Light – Pasquale — Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) March 18, 2021

Earlier in the day, job postings for the festival generated some excitement over the possibility that the show might happen in May.

Live Nation posted 18 job openings for EDC on Wednesday, but the postings did not specify dates.

Roles ranging from warehouse work to hair and makeup artists to “Night Owl Coordinator” are listed in Live Nation’s job search.