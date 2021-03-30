Allegiant Stadium hosts one-day, drive-thru COVID-19 testing event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Allegiant Stadium drew a few hundred people Wednesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District offered testing at the NFL stadium from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to health officials, at least 200 people pre-registered to be tested.

Southern Nevadans, who were not fully vaccinated, were encouraged to be tested if they had recently traveled for spring break or attended Easter gatherings. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks following your last required dose.

“We understand everybody’s been anxious to get away, but now that you’ve come back, now that the kids are going back to school and parents are going back to work don’t be shy about getting tested,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. “We want to make sure we’re not letting up and not giving the virus an inch to spread.”

Statewide testing numbers have gone down significantly over the past month as more Nevadans get vaccinated and the valley’s biggest testing sites, like Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center, have converted to vaccination centers.

Pop-up testing sites, like this one, give families the opportunity to get tested at the same time and give health officials an idea if the virus is still moving through the valley.

The CDC is still recommending everyone delay all non-essential travel even if they are vaccinated. It’s also recommended people get tested three to five days after returning from a travel destination.

It’s also recommended that individuals, even those who test negative, self-quarantine for a full seven days. For those who don’t get tested, it’s recommended they self-quarantine for 10 days.

More COVID-19 information and resources, including additional testing locations, are available at www.SNHD.info/covid.