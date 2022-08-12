LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the span of two weeks, the COVID-19 situation has improved so much that Clark County has moved from “high” community level to “low,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A week ago, the county moved from “high” to “medium,” but rapidly changing conditions show that every county in Nevada is now at “low,” according to the CDC.

The community level designation is meant to help officials understand the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and health care system strain, according to CDC’s website. It also accounts for transmission in the community. The CDC updates the community level each week on Thursday.

CDC recommendations for “low” community level are simply to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation.

Current data from Clark County:

Case rate per 100,000 population: 112.85 (down from 147.31 last week)

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 8.6 (down from 10.9)

Percent of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients: 3.7% (down from 5%)

Higher numbers of hospitalizations initially prompted the county to be designated “high” in early June. A COVID surge that hit the East Coast hard had taken longer to arrive in Nevada, but as hospitalizations began to increase and the level was elevated, health officials advised wearing masks indoors. Many Nevadans had already taken that step when going out in public.