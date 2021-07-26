Doctor: Masks not 100%, but they make sense to slow COVID-19 transmission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As concerns grow over the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada, health officials are trying to prevent history from repeating itself.

Face masks are back — and mandatory for many employees. The Southern Nevada Health District recommends that everyone use a mask when they are in crowded indoor settings.

One doctor says we are not out of the woods yet.

“The most common way of transmission is person-to-person transmission of COVID-19,” said Dr. Apeksha Desai, medical director for Optum Nevada on Demand Care Medicine.

One of the most common ways to get the virus is being exposed to someone who has COVID — regardless if they show symptoms.

“I believe that if we are going to be indoors or in a public place where we are unaware of the vaccination status of other people, it still makes sense to wear a mask and also maintain the social distancing,” Desai said.

As Las Vegas brings back more entertainment, sports and dining, Desai says people can get carried away and drop their guard, even if they are vaccinated.

“It doesn’t mean that it’s 100%, despite how good they are. They are not 100% effective. You can still get COVID-19 but your chances of getting very sick or ending up in the hospital are very, very low.”

Today she is reminding others to keep those hand sanitizers close by and practice social distancing if possible because the new variants – including the Delta variant – can be highly contagious.

“We in the U.S. are pretty fortunate that we have the ability of the vaccine and health resources but, even then, we want to be cautious and use our resources at our disposal,” Desai said.