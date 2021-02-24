Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine first doses resumes after delay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are once again being administered in Clark County. This comes after a major winter storm caused significant delays in shipments around the country.

Both Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center were back in full swing Wednesday.

So far, about 10% of people in Clark County have received at least one dose.

Those 65 years and older are now eligible to get their shot. Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen says they are hoping the delay won’t impact moving forward with the next group of people to get the vaccine.

“Last week, we missed a shipment, and now, we are trying to recover from that,” he explained. “Once we feel comfortable in those areas, we will move to additional groups, in coordination with the state.”

During the weekly COVID-19 vaccine update, Clark County officials said they received the delayed shipment Tuesday and are receiving this week’s most likely tomorrow.

Now, they are playing catch up. First doses were put on hold, and some second doses were canceled.

This week, SNHD launched a new platform on the website to set up appointments. The feedback, so far, has been good.

“When you get canceled and rebooked, we weren’t sure if we were supposed to call them or if we were supposed to go online,” said Chris Leone, “but the actual process of actually booking online was fairly easy, I would say.”

The health district says they are also looking at ways to expand availability with an RTC Bus Transportation route to vaccination locations, and possibly opening a third vaccination site.

Some continue to be concerned to hit their second dose date. The health district said same-day appointments were available at Cashman Wednesday. The best thing many say to do to make sure to hit the second date is to call.