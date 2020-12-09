DETR releases update on unemployment programs, PUA expected to end on Dec. 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) provided updates Wednesday on its unemployment programs. Under federal law, the PUA program is ending on Dec. 26, but claimants who have applied for PUA and are in the backlog, whether on initial determination or appeal, will have their claim reviewed and resolved, even if the claim is resolved after Dec. 26.

If the claim is approved, the claimant will get retroactive benefits even if the review is after Dec. 26. DETR is devoting even more resources to resolving the backlog.

When it comes to extending the PUA program, DETR says it is “anxiously waiting” to hear from Congress on that decision.

DETR says it is hoping that they do and that the program remains fairly similar so that the program can just extend seamlessly with no extensive computer programming being required. According to DETR, the Strike Force has recommended that Congress end the “hybrid” nature of the program that requires independent contractors to apply in the UI system, even if the bulk of their income is earned as an independent contractor. Still, it is unclear whether Congress will improve the program, just extend it, or do both.

DETR says claimants have faced difficulties logging on to the PUA website.

The PUA vendor who manages the PUA website recently implemented a new security measure called reCAPTCHA to protect the integrity of the site from spam, hackers, and malware. Individuals signing in on EmployNV should click on “reCaptcha” “I am not a robot” first. Users should then enter their username and password information in the indicated space prior to clicking on the “Sign In” button.

If the initial attempt is unsuccessful, individuals should try this sign-in sequence more than once to see if it is successful. If a claimant has been locked out, they can follow the password recovery link. If a claimant is still having difficulties logging in, they can contact the PUA call center for assistance at (800) 603-9681 or 775-298-6007 or 702-329-6699 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.

When in comes to lost wages in general, DETR says week 5 of lost wages is still being processed and could take up to ten more days to receive. As to any potential of receiving the last week of assistance (week 6,) unless FEMA approves additional funding to pay for a week 6, there will not be payment for a week 6.

DETR is currently waiting to hear back from FEMA.