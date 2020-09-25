DETR, PUA sites offline Saturday for regularly scheduled maintenance; no impact to unemployment insurance site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that in order to conduct regular system updates, they are temporarily taking the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and DETR and JobConnect sites offline Saturday, Sept. 26.

The PUA site (EmployNV.gov) will be offline from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m., and the DETR & JobConnect sites (detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com) will be offline at 5:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

DETR says during these times, the sites get very few visitors, making it the optimal time to make regular updates. During this brief window, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials.

The maintenance will not impact the Unemployment Insurance (UI) site (ui.nv.gov) and individuals filing UI claims online will not be affected.