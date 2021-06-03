Debunking COVID-19 vaccine microchip myths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About 63% of American adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number needs to grow by more than 18 million to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% by July 4.

What doesn’t help matters are bogus videos circulating on TikTok about a “vaccine microchip.”

The videos have had some staying power on the app, where some users post about it jokingly. Maybe your own kids have even been trying the so-called coin test at home, but it’s just misinformation.

“CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, about it Thursday morning.

The doctor said, “We are not being injected with chips. We are being injected with an incredible scientific breakthrough that is effective and keeps us safe against something that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans over the last 15 months.”

Weeks ago, outlets like the BBC began running fact-checking pieces to counteract the clips’ claims.

The CDC says the videos are bogus and vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective.