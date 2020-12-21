CVS launches vaccination program in Nevada nursing and assisted living facilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CVS Health is beginning its COVID-19 vaccination program today in 12 states, including Nevada, at nursing and assisted living facilities.

According to a news release, CVS said the effort will begin in Nevada on Monday, Dec. 21, in more than 250 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities and the plan is to vaccinate 22,000 patients.

Nevada was one of 12 states to be able to administer the vaccine first, but why? The Regional Director of CVS Health, explains, “It really came down to the states themselves on when they opted in to get the vaccination and what vaccination they chose as well,” said Tobin Zdarko, Regional Director of CVS Health. “So Nevada chose Pfizer and Pfizer was approved prior to Moderna. Moderna just got the emergency use approval.”

Vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, on December 28. Puerto Rico will activate on January 4.

It’s a two dose approach with one shot being administered initially and then 3 weeks later another shot. The hope is that by mid-March the vaccine will be available to the general public and as far as expenses go, you don’t have to worry.

“No cost to anybody. The vaccination itself, that is through the government,” Zdarko said. “They are taking care of all that. As far as the administration fee for any healthcare worker providing it, the patients insurance company will cover that. If you don’t have insurance, there’s also a program to make sure its covered.”

CVS is one of two providers that will administer the vaccines as part of a nationwide federal pharmacy program. Residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been among some of the nation’s most vulnerable during the pandemic.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”

“While we are beginning with long-term care facilities, we also have an agreement with HHS to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in our 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country in 2021. Details will be shared at a later date,” the news release stated.

The long-term care facility vaccination effort is a precursor to the eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states.

CVS said it plans to offer vaccines in a retail setting on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access. CVS Pharmacy will have the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.