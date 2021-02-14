COVID vaccination clinic to be held Feb. 17-19 for seniors 70 years and older

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special three-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place in east Las Vegas to get more vaccines into the arms of those that need them.

The vaccination site for residents ages 70 and older will open Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex, located at 275 N. Mojave Road.

The city of Las Vegas is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations Feb. 17-19.

Appointments for the clinic are required and must be made online. Click HERE to register for a vaccine.

Those interested in getting a shot should preprint a consent form to bring to their appointment.

Appointments start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. each day. This clinic will have a limit of 1,100 doses a day.

“I know that many in Ward 3 and around the city have been patiently waiting to be vaccinated, and I am thankful that we can open this site at Chuck Minker,” Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said. “We are prioritizing our senior citizens, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to make an appointment and get vaccinated.”

Staff asks those receiving a vaccine to wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. Each person will need to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth.

Along with the Minker site, the health district also is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city. Click HERE for more information.