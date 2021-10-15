COVID spread declines at county’s schools; Moapa Valley, Mojave at top of list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The big picture at Nevada schools shows that COVID-19 infections are declining.

A state report this week indicates that new cases among staff and students has decreased by 22% over the past two weeks.

A look at Clark County schools tells a similar story.

In September, cases grew from 2,000 to 3,000 in 16 days. Since then, they have increased by less than 750 over 21 days.

Currently, the school with the highest number of cases is Moapa Valley High School, where there have been 62 cases.

That number represents a large portion of the school’s enrollment, recently estimated at 528 students.

The next-highest number of cases is at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, which has an enrollment that’s about five times the number of students at Moapa.

Durango High School, once the school with the most cases, has fallen to third on the list, with 57.

Here’s a list of the case counts at Clark County high schools with 30 or more cases. You can see more detail on elementary, middle and high schools on the CCSD dashboard.