COVID-19 vaccines, testing available at free pool party hosted by NLV councilman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free pool party in North Las Vegas will also be a site for free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing this weekend.

Residents can join Councilman Isaac Barron on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Petitti Pool from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. It’s located at 2505 N. Bruce Street.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered to anyone ages 12 and older. Walk-ups are welcome, or appointments can be made through the state’s vaccination portal. There will also be free COVID-19 testing on site.

The event will include swimming, free food, a live DJ, games and more, the city noted in a news release Wednesday.